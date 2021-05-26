Police arrest man in May 11 shots fired incident
On Friday, May 14, Fitchburg Police Department investigators arrested Adonius E. Paul, 24, of Fitchburg, in connection with a shots fired incident on the night of May 11. Investigators were following up on a lead when they took Paul into custody, according to a Fitchburg Police Department news release. They later conducted a search warrant at an apartment connected to Paul in the 2700 block of Novation Parkway, and found a stolen handgun.