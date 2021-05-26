Police arrest man in May 11 shots fired incident

No one was injured after a vehicle was struck by gunfire late Monday night on the 2800 block of Oregon Road. According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, officers responded to a call around 11:20 p.m. Monday, May 11, for a report of shots fired. They found nine shell casings and one vehicle that was struck by gunfire. No other property damage was located and no injuries were reported, according to the news release.