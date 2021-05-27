Hoarder?! Photos Reveal Janelle Brown’s Cluttered, Disorganized Home
Janelle Brown’s property in Flagstaff is up for sale. It’s raised some questions about the way she lives, especially when some pictures show the state the five-bedroom house is in. Brown’s house went on the market for almost $700K. Like we reported Janelle is just renting the house. The fact that it’s on the market doesn’t necessarily mean the family is moving right now. It does seem she will need to find somewhere else to live.www.tvshowsace.com