Hoarder?! Photos Reveal Janelle Brown’s Cluttered, Disorganized Home

A friend of mine recommended author, Janelle Brown, to me so when I saw that she came out with her latest book called “Pretty Things” in April of last year I grabbed it. “Pretty Things” is about a woman named Nina who grew up in an unstable home. Her mother kicked her abusive father out of their lives and started stealing to support them. Because her mother was a grifter they couldn’t stay in one spot for too long. Nina had a hard time forming relationships so when she befriended an awkward rich boy in Lake Tahoe her life changed. When his family threw her out of their fancy mansion and forced Nina and her mother to move again she grew hateful.