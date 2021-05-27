Cancel
Celebrities

Hoarder?! Photos Reveal Janelle Brown's Cluttered, Disorganized Home

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 22 days ago
Janelle Brown’s property in Flagstaff is up for sale. It’s raised some questions about the way she lives, especially when some pictures show the state the five-bedroom house is in. Brown’s house went on the market for almost $700K. Like we reported Janelle is just renting the house. The fact that it’s on the market doesn’t necessarily mean the family is moving right now. It does seem she will need to find somewhere else to live.

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

