Thunderstorms Cause Damage to Power Lines, Downed Trees

Afternoon thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour caused a number of power lines to go down in New Hartford, and numerous reports of downed trees in the area. NewsChannel 2 received reports of trees falling on a home in New Hartford, a shed in Herkimer and at numerous locations in Schuyler. Power lines fell in New Hartford as well, as a number of people throughout Central New York lost power. No injuries have yet to be reported.