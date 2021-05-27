Cancel
New Hartford, NY

Thunderstorms Cause Damage to Power Lines, Downed Trees

By James Corrigan
WKTV
 22 days ago

Afternoon thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour caused a number of power lines to go down in New Hartford, and numerous reports of downed trees in the area. NewsChannel 2 received reports of trees falling on a home in New Hartford, a shed in Herkimer and at numerous locations in Schuyler. Power lines fell in New Hartford as well, as a number of people throughout Central New York lost power. No injuries have yet to be reported.

