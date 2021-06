Know any saints? I’m pretty sure you do, whether you realize it or not. There are many of them walking around in our area these days. I don’t mean a select few who are exceptionally holy and prayerful. In the Roman Catholic tradition, ‘saints’ are those who have been ‘canonized,’ that is, officially declared to belong to the crème de la crème of Christians. Protestants sometimes use the title for Gospel writers (i.e. ‘according to St. Mark’ in the King James Version of 1611) and for a few others, but often we omit ‘St.’ So, we use this word in a very restricted way, too.