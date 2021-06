Will Claye needs competition. Will Claye, letting it go! photo by Kevin Morris / Kevmofoto. No, that is just not a statement, it is, curious reader, a fact. It was not until Will Claye, only the second man EVER to win Olympic medals in the long jump and triple jump, felt challenged, that he put it together. Will Claye won the TJ gold in the US OT on the very last jump. No more excuses. Jump or be second.