Ocala man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash while fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputy

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver who was fleeing from a Marion County sheriff’s deputy was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after running a red light and causing a three-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s deputy was pursuing a pickup truck driven by a 29-year-old Ocala man shortly before 3:30 p.m. The truck ran through the red light and slammed into the front section of another pickup that was turning left from State Road 40 onto S.W. 80th Avenue on a green light. A third pickup was stopped at the red light at the intersection of SR 40 and was struck by debris from the crash, a Florida Highway Patrol report states.

