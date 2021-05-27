Cancel
Industrial Magnetics, Inc. Announces 36,000 Sq. Ft. Addition to Manufacturing Facility

By PRWeb
SFGate
 30 days ago

BOYNE CITY, Mich. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Industrial Magnetics, Inc. recently announced a 36,000 sq. ft. addition to the manufacturing facility in Boyne City, MI. The large addition will more than double the existing manufacturing space. The project strategically supports the steady business growth from existing and new products, the growth of key channel partners, and the recent acquisition of Walker Magnetics.

www.sfgate.com
Businessideahuntr.com

Triton EV to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana

India’s EV dreams have slowly but surely started to take shape. With the central government leading the drive by coming up with supportive policies, even state governments are announcing incentives both for the makers as well as for the adopters. While we already have Tesla hiring executives and scouting for...
Economyrbtcpas.com

Go Green by Adding Additive Manufacturing

How many times a year does your company use the term optimization?. Likely, you aim to optimize your production, optimize your resources, and most importantly, optimize your profitability. The definition of optimization is the action of making the best or most effective use of a situation or resource. What if we told you that one of the greatest optimization pathways for manufacturing can be found by going green in 2021? We know that the term “going green” can often perpetuate concerns over upfront investment costs and experimental materials. And we get it – change is scary. But if sustainability is a goal for your company, the wonders of additive manufacturing (AM) might be the key you need to unlock new, exciting – and yes, green – business growth. Many are rethinking their manufacturing processes because of the various vulnerabilities this year exposed. For simpler supply chains and more scalable and resilient production, AM is an answer.
Wetumpka, ALWetumpka Herald

Manufacturing industry job fair a success

The manufacturing industry job fair hosted by Central AlabamaWorks on Wednesday, June 23, at the Wetumpka Civic Center was a success, according to Gindi Prutzman, executive director at the Alabama Works Career Center. "We're pleased with the turnout," she said. "We've had 100 people come through in the first two...
Reading, PApennbizreport.com

Ammeraal Beltech to expand US Modular manufacturing operations in Reading

Ammeraal Beltech announced Wednesday plans to expand U.S. Modular manufacturing operations for its uni brand in Reading. The announcement follows the announcement last month of the company’s plan for a new multi-phased greenfield conveyor belt production plant in Buford, Ga. “This announcement further supports our growth strategy and our ambition...
Businessaithority.com

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Acquisition of ExactlyIT, Inc.

Converge’s 20th acquisition expands its Cloud and Managed Services expertise and operations. Converge Technology Solutions Corp a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of international managed IT services provider, ExactlyIT. Headquartered in North Carolina, with operational offices in Mexico, ExactlyIT is...
BusinessBusiness Insider

GoldCann International Inc. Announces Acquisition of Land in Mexico for Cannabis Extraction and Production Facility, Through its Mexican Subsidiary

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Goldcann International Inc. ("Goldcann" or the "Company"), a Canadian corporation headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is announcing the acquisition by its Mexican subsidiary, Goldcann S.A. de C.V., of 14,000 square meters of land near Mazatlan, on the Pacific coast of Mexico. The company is also announcing today its intention to manufacture cannabidiol (CBD) oil and other health and wellness products for the Mexican retail market.
Marketsminernews.io

Manufactured Housing Market Future Scenario with Growth Forecasts Led by Adria Mobilehome, Cavco Industries, Inc., Champion Home Builders,Inc., Chief Industries, Inc., Clayton Homes, Deltec Homes, HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG, Nobility Homes, Inc., Sekisui House, Skyline Homes

“Manufactured Housing Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Manufactured Housing Market. Manufactured Housing market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
AL.com

Polaris holding job fair for Huntsville manufacturing facility

Polaris Inc. is hosting a job fair Saturday at the Huntsville facility where it builds recreational and utility vehicles. The company needs welders, material handlers and assembly operators for its operations. The jobs fair runs from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., and interested persons should apply beforehand here. The plant...
Northport, ALbizjournals

Eberspaecher's Northport manufacturing facility slated to close

A manufacturing facility in the Tuscaloosa area is facing a closure. The Eberspaecher plant in Northport is planning to close, which will impact 50 employees. The closure was reported to the Alabama Department of Commerce on June 21, saying the decision would take place Aug. 17. However, Eberspaecher told the BBJ the company will cease production at the end of October.
BusinessDOT med

Siemens Healthineers announces expansion of Ottawa manufacturing facility

Siemens Healthineers has announced the planned expansion of its Ottawa, Ontario manufacturing facility that manufactures the epoc® Blood Analysis System. The expanded facility provides an additional 24,000 square feet to support new manufacturing lines to meet increased demand for the Point of Care healthcare business across Canada and in over 70 markets worldwide, which Siemens Healthineers operates.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Addition To Its Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) - Get Report, (the 'Company' or 'Dril-Quip') announced today that Darryl K. Willis has been appointed to its Board of Directors upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Willis, 52, has served as Corporate Vice President, Energy...
EngineeringEurekAlert

SwRI will create searchable additive manufacturing database

SAN ANTONIO -- June 22, 2021 -- Southwest Research Institute will create a searcha-ble database of additive manufacturing (AM) projects and components. The project is supported by $50,000 in funding from America Makes and will utilize data manage-ment tools created by the Institute. Additive manufacturing is a novel process that...
BusinessNutra Ingredients

DSM reopens premix manufacturing facility in Poland

Global food and nutritional ingredients supplier DSM continues to make substantial investment in Eastern Europe with the reopening of its new extended manufacturing facility in Poland. Global food and nutritional ingredients supplier DSM continues to make substantial investment in Eastern Europe with the reopening of its new extended manufacturing facility...
Texas Statebusinessfacilities.com

Texas Additive Manufacturer Expands To Neighborhood 91

Cumberland Additive will leverage recent growth in the aerospace, defense, and space sectors by expanding operations to the Neighborhood 91 (N91) Additive Manufacturing (AM) production campus at Pittsburgh International Airport. The expansion is an opportunity for Cumberland to grow its core competencies in metal 3D printing and CNC machining while benefiting customers with the turnkey value-added solutions offered by the Neighborhood 91 AM ecosystem.
Technologytodaysmedicaldevelopments.com

SLM Solutions' disruption in additive manufacturing

SLM Solutions invites the industry to a game-changing product launch on June 23 at 5pm CEST. The launch will take place digitally and will be accessible to everyone at https://www.slm-solutions.com/the-big-launch. The new product empowers the creation of metal components with previously impossible designs and unmatched productivity, reducing overall material usage and minimizing the end-part cost to achieve industrial-scale production.
Longview, WAkptv.com

Chlorine manufacturing facility in Longview causing supply issue

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - City officials along the West Coast are asking their communities to voluntarily reduce water usage after an equipment failure at a chlorine manufacturing facility in Longview, WA, caused a critical chlorine supply issue. Late last night, Lake Oswego and Tigard joined the list of cities asking people to conserve water.
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Asphalt Contractor

BROCK Opens Manufacturing Facility in Chattanooga

BROCK, a supplier of equipment, parts and on-site construction services for hot mix asphalt plants, announced the relocation of all operations to a 108,000 square foot facility on 23 acres in Chattanooga, TN. The new company address is 2011 West Polymer Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421. “We are excited to announce...