Industrial Magnetics, Inc. Announces 36,000 Sq. Ft. Addition to Manufacturing Facility

How many times a year does your company use the term optimization?. Likely, you aim to optimize your production, optimize your resources, and most importantly, optimize your profitability. The definition of optimization is the action of making the best or most effective use of a situation or resource. What if we told you that one of the greatest optimization pathways for manufacturing can be found by going green in 2021? We know that the term “going green” can often perpetuate concerns over upfront investment costs and experimental materials. And we get it – change is scary. But if sustainability is a goal for your company, the wonders of additive manufacturing (AM) might be the key you need to unlock new, exciting – and yes, green – business growth. Many are rethinking their manufacturing processes because of the various vulnerabilities this year exposed. For simpler supply chains and more scalable and resilient production, AM is an answer.