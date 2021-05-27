Cancel
Yuba County, CA

Yuba County supes recognize ‘National Tap Dance Day’

Appeal-Democrat
 22 days ago

The Yuba County Board of Supervisors designated May 25 as “National Tap Dance Day.”

The board presented the Rhythm Tap Hall of Fame’s founder, Bulah Mays, and board member Nathaniel Bolden, a signed proclamation on May 11.

National Tap Dance Day was formally recognized on Nov. 8, 1989 by President George H.W. Bush. Every year, dance studios and nonprofits around the country celebrate the day by producing various types of productions and recitals.

Rhythm Tap Hall of Fame’s staff produced an online production celebrating May 25, which can be viewed on the group’s Youtube channel. The production includes the proclamation presentation, dance performances, and music by the Travis Brass Band. For more information, contact info@rhythmtaphalloffame.org.

