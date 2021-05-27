Cancel
Janesville, WI

Late surge lifts Sun Prairie past Parker in Big Eight softball

By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 23 days ago
JANESVILLE

One swing of the bat did in Janesville Parker’s softball team Wednesday.

With the game tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, Sun Prairie’s Ella Westphal hit a 3-run homer to give the Cardinals the lead, and the floodgates opened up after that.

Sun Prairie scored 15 runs in the final three innings in pulling away for a 17-2 Big Eight Conference win at the Youth Sports Complex.

Parker (7-6, 4-6) hung with the second-place Cardinals for four innings but could not overcome eight errors and 18 hits by the visitors.

“I liked what I saw from us the first five innings, but the last two innings was not indicative of the type of team we are,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “Now, we’re playing some kids out of position, but this is varsity softball. You can’t have eight errors and expect to win.

“And against a team like Sun Prairie, you have to make the plays. If you don’t they’ll take advantage, and that’s what we saw the last couple innings.”

Parker trailed 2-0 in the fourth before tying it. Hannah Bolly singled to start the bottom of the fourth and moved to second on Alexys Luek’s infield single.

Gentry Reed’s fielder’s choice RBI cut the lead to 2-1, and Grace Williams followed with an RBI single to tie it.

Sun Prairie (11-3, 9-2) took the lead for good on Westphal’s 3-run homer in the fifth. The Cardinals scored four runs in the sixth and sent 11 batters to the plate in the seventh in scoring eight more. They had 12 hits the final two innings.

Nariyah Lot started for Parker and made only one real bad pitch—Westphal’s home run in the fifth. She finished with four strikeouts and settled down after allowing two unearned runs in the first inning.

“It was an outstanding game for Nariyah—both at the plate and on the mound,” Getka said. “She pitched a great game.

“We just have to do a better job of making plays behind her.”

Parker is scheduled to host La Follette on Thursday at the Youth Sports Complex.

SUN PRAIRIE 17, PARKER 2

Sun Prairie 200 034 8—17 18 1

Janesville Parker 000 200 0—2 7 8

Royle; Lot, Bolly (6)

Leading hitters—Royle (SP) 3x6, Baker (SP) 2x3, Patterson (SP) 2x5, Westphal (SP) 3x4, Schaefer (SP) 3x5, Radlund (SP) 3x4, Luek (P) 2x3. 2B—Radlund (SP), Baker (SP), Westphal (SP), Lot (P). 3B—Royle (SP). HR—Westphal (SP)

SO—Royle 10, Lot 4, Bolly 3. BB—Lot 2, Bolly 1

