Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taylorsville, UT

Death of 16-year-old boy in Taylorsville called 'suspicious'

By Ashley Fredde
ksl.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAYLORSVILLE — The death of a 16-year-old boy found in a cargo trailer in the backyard of a Taylorsville residence is being called "suspicious" by police. The boy's body was discovered just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at 1623 Elsie Drive. Unified police initially announced they were looking for a 17-year-old boy who was a "person of interest" in the incident, and later announced they had found that boy. It was unknown Thursday morning whether that teen was arrested.

www.ksl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylorsville, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Taylorsville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boy#Unified Police Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Claudette forms and makes landfall along Gulf Coast

CNN — Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall near New Orleans on Saturday, threatening to dump torrential rain as millions across the South are under storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center. Claudette, previously referred to as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, upgraded to a tropical storm in the early morning...