Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture was recently awarded a $100,000 grant to help fund the “A Tree Grows in Olivehurst” project.

The plan calls for the planting of 300 trees at various sites including Lindhurst High School, Yuba Gardens Middle School, the American Legion grounds, Yuba County parks, Yuba College, the Olivehurst Public Utility District office complex and a new Habitat for Humanity housing development. The project will also include poems, murals and QR-code-accessible videos.

The locations are primarily in Olivehurst due to its designation as a reforestation disaster relief zone.

“There’s the benefit of the shade they’ll provide in years to come, the reduction of greenhouse gasses that trees help with and just a pride of place,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

The project is also being done in collaboration with the South Yuba County Rotary Club and SAYLove, Read said.

He said they will all be working together to plant the trees, along with the help of professionals.

There will also be an educational component – each site that receives trees will also get a custom-created popup mural.

Each mural will be designed by professional artists or art students – the visual art will also include poetry or prose related to trees and the environment along with a QR code that will enable access to a video with a message about trees and the environment.

Read said they hope to put a call out to artists during the summer, and they will create some criteria and have a committee that selects the designs that go in the areas.

He said the first project will begin on June 19 at Lindhurst High School where they will be planting 20 trees in the entry area. They also hope to work on the project at Yuba Gardens Middle School in June but may have to wait until the fall for the rest of the areas due to the heat.

Read said the public is welcome to help out during the plantings.

Proposition 68 was passed by California voters in 2018 and created Restoration Grant programs in an effort to improve a community’s ability to adapt to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters, like floods and fires, and to help enhance drought tolerance, landscape resilience and water retention, restore habitat and create recreational opportunities.

California ReLeaf, a lead agency for the project in collaboration with Cal Fire’s Urban and Community Forestry Program, has been giving grants to nonprofits to plant trees. There are other tree planting projects underway statewide.

“We decided to undertake this project to again demonstrate our spirit of collaboration with so many groups in the community,” Read said in a press release. “We are proud of all we have achieved and work hard every day to demonstrate how our creative and cultural community is an essential part of economic development for the region.”