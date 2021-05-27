Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How SEAL Team May Have Set Up Jason's Next Big Problem In The Season 4 Finale

By Mick Joest
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the SEAL Team Season 4 finale "One Life To Live." Read at your own risk!. One problem was teased in the final moments of the season finale when Jason got that headache during his conversation with Clay. TVLine spoke to executive producer Spencer Hudnut about the headache, and he broke down the moment and where it could lead the character in the upcoming season.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seal Team#The Next Phase#One Life To Live#Executive Producer#At Your Own Risk#The Seal Team Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What SEAL Team’s David Boreanaz Is Excited To Explore With Jason In Season 5

With military drama SEAL Team officially coming back for Season 5 and moving to Paramount+ early on in the season, the series will be able to have a little more legroom when it comes to storylines, thanks to the streaming platform. With the ability to now explore characters more deeply, David Boreanaz, who portrays Chief Master Jason Hayes, revealed what he’s most excited to explore with Jason in the upcoming season.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Finale Finally Catches Up to 2021

We can all breathe a sigh of relief: Grey's Anatomy made it to present day. After months of living firmly in the middle of 2020, the Grey's finale did some graceful time jumping to get to April 2021. All the doctors are vaccinated, people are married, people are engaged, and life, for the most part, is good. While Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston's (Anthony Hill) initial rushed wedding was halted by his grandma and her dad, it was only to make sure they had the wedding they deserved, with all their family members present. That, it turns out, was the April 2021 even that the whole finale was leading up to. That wedding ended up going perfectly, though Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale spoilers: June’s next move…

As you prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale on Hulu next week, June has some big decisions to make. She’s just learned that Mark struck a deal with Fred Waterford giving him his freedom in exchange for information on the inner workings of Gilead. The most important question...
TV SeriesEW.com

Hacks creators on THAT finale scene and what's next in season 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of Hacks. When it comes to comedy, there's slapstick and there's now… The Slap. But there was nothing funny about the emotional eruption that took place in the season finale of Hacks. The foes-turned-dare-we-say-friends? at the heart of the HBO Max...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Younger's final season problems were on display in the series finale

"What hell hath season seven of Younger wrought, you ask?" says Maggie Fremont. "I don’t even know where to begin with how disappointing this season and this finale episode have been. I’d like to blame it all on the lack of Diana Trout — the Trout will be Younger’s greatest legacy, right? — but the problems are much bigger than anything our One True Statement Necklace Queen could fix. (Although imagine how much more fun this season would’ve been with a newlywed Diana! What could’ve been!) The season has been both infuriating and pointless at times, with characters either lacking any kind of development or simply making decisions that feel so antithetical to who we’ve been led to believe they are, and much of that is on full display in this series finale."
TV Seriescartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5: When could first Paramount+ episodes air?

In case you haven’t heard, there is going to be a SEAL Team season 5 coming out later this year. With that being said, some of the plans around it are a little bit complicated, to put it mildly. Just like we’ve seen ever since the beginning, the kick-off for...
TV SeriesElite Daily

This Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Finale Promo Sets Up A June & Fred Showdown

After a full year away, The Handmaid's Tale has reclaimed its place in the dystopian fandom with Season 4. Though it resumed where the series had left off, with June still trapped in Gilead having missed her escape (again), there was a major pivot by the season's halfway point. June's exit to Canada may have altered the show's perspective, but June herself has not changed. She's still a soldier at war, trying to find a way to live off the battlefield. As for how this season will conclude, The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 10 finale promo promises that June is not done fighting.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Ending Explained: That Brutal Sequence And What It Means For Next Season

Major spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of The Handmaid's Tale. Look no further if you haven't watched it!. Hulu's mega hit series The Handmaid's Tale finally returned for Season 4 after an extended wait. Fans were eager to return to the horrors of Gilead, and this season certainly pulled no punches. A number of major characters were killed off throughout the course of this year, and the season finale "The Wilderness" followed suit with a series regular that's been there from the very beginning. That's right, after all this time the villainous Fred Waterford played by Joseph Fiennes has gotten his just desserts. And it seems like it's a plot twist that's going to send shockwaves through The Handmaid's Tale universe. Let's break it all down.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Titans Season 3 First Trailer Immediately References The Joker's Arrival For A Death In The Family Arc

After a somewhat extended hiatus away from the disturbing comforts of Gotham City and other Titans settings, fans finally have our first big taste of what Season 3 will look like with the release of the mood-driven trailer seen above. And even though it always seemed inevitable that Titans would take Curran Walters' Jason Todd to some of the character's darkest moments from the comics, I was nonetheless a bit shocked (in the best way) to see the trailer immediately going hard on teasing the iconic A Death in the Family storyline.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Cruel Summer’ Pick Up For A Season 2 By Freeform!

We’re in luck! FREEFORM PICK UP CRUEL SUMMER FOR A SEASON 2! HAPPY DANCE! TVLine was in charge of giving us this joy just before tonight’s season finale. And we’re so happy for this news. You want to know more?. Here we go!. We love that we are going to...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like NCIS Is Already Planning For Mark Harmon's Gibbs To Show Up Less In Season 19

After a period of uncertainty, it was announced in April that NCIS would not only return for Season 19, but Mark Harmon will continue playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Considering how Gibbs has been NCIS’s lead protagonist since its inception, it would have been weird for him to disappear from the hit CBS series, but thankfully, we don’t need to worry about that happening anytime soon. That being said, it’s unclear how much we’ll see of Gibbs next season, and it looks like NCIS might be preparing for him being around a little less with a potential new hire.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After NBC Cancellation, Manifest's Creator And Cast Are Keeping Fans' Hopes Alive For Season 4

A plethora of unbelievable situations and moments were scattered throughout Manifest's three seasons on NBC, but one of the biggest jaw-droppers happened off-screen when the network decided to pull the plug and cancel the twisty mystery drama. Not only did the cancellation happen soon after the cliffhanger-filled Season 3 finale, but it also coincided with Manifest's rapid ascent to the top of Netflix's TV rankings, causing many fans to question NBC even more incredulously than they would have otherwise. Thankfully, though, show creator Jeff Rake and stars such as Melissa Roxborough and Josh Dallas are stoking the social media flames for Manifest to find a new home.