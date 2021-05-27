Cancel
Fort Mill, SC

Playoffs: Legion, AJ win district in baseball; CR will 'come out swinging' Friday; Fort Mill sent home

By Alex Zietlow
Rock Hill Herald
 22 days ago

Catawba Ridge head coach Michael Kidd stepped out of the dugout and raised his hand to the Lugoff-Elgin dugout, as if he was waving a white flag in surrender. After a playoff run that saw only one run scored against them in four games, Kidd’s team had just seen a brutal bottom of the fifth inning — one that saw 11 Lugoff-Elgin runs with only one out, a scoring spree that was punctuated by a three-run home run to right center.

