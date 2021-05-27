Playoffs: Legion, AJ win district in baseball; CR will ‘come out swinging’ Friday; Fort Mill sent home

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors and seniors baseball teams continued their winning ways on Saturday. The Broken Bow juniors remained undefeated on the season but they had to come back to do so. The Bow juniors fell behind early 5-1 after two innings and trailed 7-5 going into the 7th but Broken Bow would score 5 runs in their final at bat to come back for 10-7 victory and improve to 6-0 on the season. Ogallala had just 3 hits but was still able to manufacture 7 runs. Broken Bow finished with 12 hits in the game. Bow’s offense was let by Caden Holm who was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI. Max Denson, Austin Harvey, and Tyler Thomas each went 2 for 4 and each had 2 runs batted in.