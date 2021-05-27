Playoffs: Legion, AJ win district in baseball; CR will ‘come out swinging’ Friday; Fort Mill sent home
Catawba Ridge head coach Michael Kidd stepped out of the dugout and raised his hand to the Lugoff-Elgin dugout, as if he was waving a white flag in surrender. After a playoff run that saw only one run scored against them in four games, Kidd’s team had just seen a brutal bottom of the fifth inning — one that saw 11 Lugoff-Elgin runs with only one out, a scoring spree that was punctuated by a three-run home run to right center.www.heraldonline.com