Severe Weather Statement issued for Harvey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harvey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON...NORTH CENTRAL HARVEY AND SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES At 1016 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goessel, or 7 miles northeast of Hesston, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Goessel around 1020 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH