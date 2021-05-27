Severe Weather Statement issued for Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rooks THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ROOKS COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas. Remember, a separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for western Rooks County until 1045 PM CDT.