Satechi's new Aluminum Stand and Hub for the iPad Pro is a must-have for those who rely on the iPad Pro as their main device. The hub has 4K HDMI (60Hz), a USB-C PD port (60W), a USB-A port, SD card slots, and a headphone port. It also props up the iPad at the ideal viewing angle and when you're on the go, the hub folds up and hides its cables within the device for travel. And if you have a MacBook or a Surface Pro/Go, you can also use it as a stand for your laptops for docking when plugging into an external monitor setup.