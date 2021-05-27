Lightning put an end to Panthers’ surprising season with Game 6 shutout

Part of the reason why the Tampa Bay Lightning are so frickin’ scary is that they don’t play two bad playoff games in a row. Going back to the beginning of last year’s run to the title, every single Bolts loss in the postseason has been followed up by victory. And so, after the team “laid a bit of an egg in Game 1,” according to their own coach, the expectation heading into Game 2 was that they’d play the Islanders both more desperately, and with more success. The Bolts absolutely did just that, controlling the action for most of the night and leaving the ice with a 4-2 victory to even the series.