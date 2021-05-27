Lightning put an end to Panthers’ surprising season with Game 6 shutout
You can make a pretty strong and convincing argument that the 2020-21 Florida Panthers were the best team in the history of the franchise. They have a Hall of Fame coach, surrounded their two stars (Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau) with a strong complementary cast, had a great regular season, exceeded all expectations, and gave the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning everything they could handle for six games in their First Round matchup.nhl.nbcsports.com