(Press release from ISU Extension and Outreach) Families who make their living on farms often are exposed to situations beyond their control, causing them to experience exhaustion and distress. At any time, unstable prices, weather, crop or livestock disease, or equipment and communication breakdowns may make the reality of farm living difficult to deal with. “May is Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Tim Christensen, farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Farm stress certainly may affect mental health and it’s OK to acknowledge the stress you may be facing.”