The Chinese military does not currently have the capability to take Taiwan by force and is not likely to try in the near term, the U.S. military’s top general said Thursday. “My assessment, in terms of capability, I think China has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability to conduct military operations to seize through military means the entire island of Taiwan, if they wanted to do that," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told the Senate Appropriations Committee.