With Apple’s Spring Loaded occasion out of the best way, the rumor mill is specializing in the iPhone 13 (if it finally ends up being referred to as that), anticipated on the firm’s marquee occasion within the fall, and what it would convey. As typical, lots of the options are nonetheless unsure: Will we see a foldable iPhone? What a couple of quicker refresh fee? And can Apple lastly eliminate the Lightning port? Even at this early stage, we’re getting a surprisingly full image of the iPhone 13, if the regular drip of leaks and rumors are to be believed. We have combed by means of all of them and targeted on a few of the greater and extra credible ones.