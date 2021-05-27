nubia Red Magic 6R Price in Malaysia & Specs
The nubia Red Magic 6R is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.67-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels, 395 ppi) display. It has a Quad: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73", 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.0, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm + 5 MP, (macro) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable battery, running on Android 11, Redmagic 4.0.technave.com