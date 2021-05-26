J.J. Abrams on pre-planning: “I do think that there’s nothing more important than knowing where you’re going.”
Speaking recently to celebrate the 10th anniverary and 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Super 8, Collider had the opportunity to chat with director and writer J.J. Abrams, specifically about whether projects should be thoroughly plotted out in advance. While never directly mentioning the Star Wars sequel trilogy that he wrote and directed two chapters of, after initially only planning to be involved in one (and that after some persuasion from Kathleen Kennedy), his words would appear to be relevant to the trilogy.www.fanthatracks.com