J.J. Abrams on pre-planning: “I do think that there’s nothing more important than knowing where you’re going.”

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has sparked plenty of dialogue since its conclusion in 2019 with The Rise of Skywalker, much of which has centered around criticisms of uneven storytelling as the director baton was passed from JJ Abrams in The Force Awakens, to Rian Johnson in The Last Jedi, and back to Abrams again for the finale. Everyone has different ideas of what might have improved the trilogy, but if you ask Abrams, the story would have been improved had there been a full plan in place from the start.