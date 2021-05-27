realme Narzo 30 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

On Friday at 12 p.m., the Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K will be purchasable on the Realme online marketplace, Flipkart, and other major media outlets. On Friday at 12 p.mThe Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K will then be able to be sold on the Realme online shop, Flipkart, and other major channels. The Realme X7 Max, which also was released on May 31 in India, is the country’s first smartphone to still be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip. It’s a high smartphone with a 120Hz super AMOLED screen, twin speakers with Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos support, a 64-megapixel triple camera array on the back, and a 50W fast-charging feature.