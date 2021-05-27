Cancel
realme Narzo 30 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by a MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 4GB RAM. The device also has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD (1080 x 2400 pixels, 405 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable battery at 8.5mm device thickness, running on Android 11, Realme UI 2.0.

