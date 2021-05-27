AMD Ryzen variants for RedmiBook Pro 14 and 15 now available from ~RM2787

Upgrade your WFH space with the HUAWEI MateStation S desktop computer. Its tower has a slim, compact size and a star trail design. Also, the AMD Ryzen 5 4600G processor lets you power through your tasks effortlessly. What’s more, you can store data faster thanks to the 256 GB high-speed SSD. Or you can go for the DDR4 3200 MHz memory for even zippier performance. Moreover, the 23.8-inch FullView, ultra-low bezel display has a 90% screen-to-body ratio. And you can count on an immersive experience with the AMD Radeon Graphics. Furthermore, custom airflow channels remove heat from the processor and keep you working at top productivity. Best of all, this feature is quiet even at full speed. Finally, with a plethora of ports and features like multiscreen collaboration and cross-device editing, the HUAWEI MateStation S helps you perform at your best when working from home.