realme Q3 Pro Carnival Price in Malaysia & Specs

Huawei launched the first device with the new HarmonyOS 2.0, an operating system thanks to which Huawei says definitively adios to Google and tries to emancipate itself from the U.S. It is a tablet and its name is MatePad Pro: it comes in two variants, one with a 10.8-inch display and one with a 12.6-inch panel. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.9 is the most advanced tablet in the Android world. Here is a comparison between the three of the best tablets out there: Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, and the new iPad Pro with Apple M1.