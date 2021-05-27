Cancel
realme Q3 Pro Carnival Price in Malaysia & Specs

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe realme Q3 Pro Carnival is powered by a Qualcomm SM7250-AC Snapdragon 768G 5G (7 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels, 409 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73", 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery, running on Android 11, Realme UI 2.0.

