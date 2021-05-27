2 assaults under investigation in Joplin

Joplin police are investigating two assaults reported on Monday.

Officers responded Monday afternoon to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West 25th Street and located Joshua L. Thurston, 34, with cuts and scrapes from an altercation he said he had with three males who were no longer at the scene.

Sgt. Shawn Dodson said Thurston told officers that he was waiting outside the residence of the mother of his children to pick up one of their kids when her new boyfriend pulled up in a vehicle with two other males. Dodson said the three of them purportedly jumped Thurston and one of them hit him with a handgun.

Thurston did not require medical attention, according to Dodson.

In a separate incident, Michael G. Bishop, 39, told police that he was skateboarding on St. Louis Avenue near Valley Street shortly after 6 p.m. Monday when the driver of a minivan tried to run him over. Dodson said Bishop did not know who was in the van or why they tried to run him over, but he thought the driver was a woman.

No arrests had been made in either case by midafternoon Wednesday.