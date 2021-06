Rainfall totals averaged 1.45 inches across Oklahoma for the week of May 24-30, with the southeast district recording the highest total at 2.81 inches. Drought conditions were rated 36% abnormally dry to exceptional drought, down four points from the previous week, according to the May 25 U.S. Drought Monitor Report. Additionally, 8% of the state was in the moderate drought to exceptional drought category, down two points from the previous week.