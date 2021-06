SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce Blythe Kersula, R.N., B.S., MSN, CIC, as recipient of the 2021 Eileen Austin Neal RN Spirit of Nursing Award. This award was created in 2004 in honor of Eileen Austin Neal, R.N., who worked at Springfield Hospital for 64 years and retired in 2005. Eileen was in her 80s when she retired, and she was the first recipient of this award in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.