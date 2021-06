That was the difference in deciding a winner between Andrew McGoldrick and Dean Muratore at Monday’s NSCHSAA boys golf league tournament on Eisenhower Red. The St. Anthony’s teammates each hit their second shot behind the green on the par-4 18th, the first hole of a sudden death playoff. McGoldrick was the first to play his third shot. He landed a beautiful chip within a foot or two of the hole and proceeded to tap in for par. Muratore’s chip rolled past the hole, and his ensuing par putt slid beyond the cup, giving McGoldrick the NSCHSAA individual title.