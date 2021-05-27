Lincolnview duo combine for district one-hitter

Allen East’s Braelin Houston, left, and Blake Hershberger have signed letters of intent to play soccer at Heidelberg and football at Ohio Northern, respectively. Submitted photo

COLDWATER — Winning pitcher Landon Price and Collin Overholt combined to allow one hit and no walks while striking out eight in five innings as Lincolnview defeated Crestview 17-0 Wednesday in a Division IV district semifinal.

Price also had three hits, including a double, and three RBI and Overholt contributed two hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Dane Ebel had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI, Carson Fox had two hits and three RBI and Caden Hanf had a double and two RBI. Hunter Jones had Crestview’s hit.

The Lancers will play St. Henry at 6 p.m. Friday in Coldwater.

St. Henry 2, New Bremen 0

COLDWATER — Winning pitcher Ryan Uhlenhake allowed six hits and five walks while striking out 11 in seven innings. Bryce Brookhart had a double and an RBI and Tyler Dehan had a hit and an RBI. Nick Alig had a pair of hits for New Bremen.

Games postponed

HAMLER — Wednesday’s Division IV Patrick Henry district semifinals were postponed to today with Kalida playing Wayne Trace at 2 p.m. and Miller City playing Leipsic at 4:30 p.m.

Track & field

Division I

Amherst Regional

Elida’s Conner Douglass qualified for state with a third place in the pole vault during the first day of competition. Elida (6 points) is tied with Padua Franciscan and Toledo Start for ninth place behind first place Whitmer (19) in the boys standings. Shawnee and Sylvania Southview are tied for 20th with two points each. No area teams scored points in the girls events.

Division III

Troy regional

Marion Local’s Jack Knapke (discus) and Coldwater’s Jesse Meyer (long jump) won events on the first day of competition. Minster’s boys (Brady Hoelscher, Josh Niekamp, Mathew Droesch and Alex Albers) and girls (Taylor Roth, Margaret Hemmelgarn, Mason Pohl and Ella Boate) 3,200 relay teams (each second), Coldwater’s 3,200 relay team (fourth) of Carlee Goodwin, Sara Honigford, Ava Giere and Haley Alig, Allen East’s Gabe Criblez (fourth, discus), Brenden Oleson (fourth, long jump) of Delphos St. John’s, Fort Recovery’s Whitley Rammel (second, shot put), Marion Local’s Molly winner (third, shot put) and Spencerville’s Dale Smith (fourth place) advanced to state with top-four finishes.

Fort Recovery is atop the girls standings with 14 points with Minster (11) fourth and Marion Local (6) ninth. Fort Loramie (20 points) leads the boys competition. Area teams in the top 10 include Marion Local (11) in fourth, Coldwater (10) in sixth and Minster (9.5) in seventh.

Tiffin regional

Bluffton’s Eric Nygaard, Landon Novak, Landon Armstrong and Eden Antrim combined to win the 3,200 relay with Columbus Grove’s Caleb Stechschulte, Caleb Morman, Trent Koch and Carson Closson finishing second. Continental’s Isaac Gibbs was first, Pandora-Gilboa’s Andrew Suter was third and CG’s Gabe Clement was fourth in the pole vault. Grove’s Ethan Halker and Lawson Maag were first and second respectively in the discus. Leipsic’s Ella Rigel and Sara Cupp finished second and third respectively in the shot put. The top four in each event advance to state.

Grove leads the boys standings with 34 points. Bluffton and Continental are tied for third with 10 points each in the top 10 standings. Leipsic is second (14 points) behind Patrick Henry (18) in the girls competition.

Softball

Bradford 5,

Lincolnview 1

GREENVILLE — The Lancers fell in a Division IV regional semifinal. No other game information was reported by deadline.

Colleges

Baseball

OAC recognizes

seven from ONU

ADA — Junior Corey McMann leads a list of seven Ohio Northern players to be named All-Ohio Athletic Conference for 2021 in voting conducted by the league’s 10 head coaches.

McMann was named First Team All-Conference after hitting .350 with a school record 20 doubles and a team-best 55 hits and 6 home runs while starting all 36 games in right field.

Senior James Fisher and juniors Chayten Overholt, a Lincolnview graduate, and Tom Pitko were all selected to the second team and seniors Nate Bye and Michael Rocco and sophomore Jacob Wenning, a Coldwater grad, were honorable mention All-OAC award winners.

Overholt led the team with a .382 batting average and tied McMann for the team lead with 55 hits in 35 games at shortstop. In 68 career games, he has a .320 batting average with 73 hits and 31 RBI.

Wenning was third on the team with a .351 batting average while playing in 32 games at third base. He will enter this third season at ONU next year with a .338 batting average, 28 runs and 25 RBI in 39 career games.

The Polar Bears were 21-15 overall and finished third in the OAC with a 20-11 record under 10th-year head coach Gene Stechschulte.

HCAC honors

Bluffton duo

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s Adam Duncan and Parker Reynolds have been named honorable mention All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Senior Jacob Latkofsky and sophomore Jacob Boelkens were selected to the conference all-tournament team for third-place Bluffton.

Men’s soccer

UNOH commitment

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has announced the addition of Eoghan Burke to the 2021 recruiting class.

Burke is a midfielder from Limerick, Ireland. He attended Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh High School, playing club ball for Treaty United. Burke was the Schools National Cup runner-up as well as a member of the U17 Premier League, Munster Schools, U18 Premier League and U18 Interprovincial Youth Cup.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.