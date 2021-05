Join us for Parking Lot Bingo at the Moorhead Center Mall (N Parking Lot) sponsored by F5 Project and hosted by KFGO Radio. Parking Lot Bingo is a fun way to play Bingo from the comfort and safety of your car – and it’s FREE to play!! We will have some vendors there with some tasty food (more info soon) and Sweet Treats will be there with their ice cream truck. The Pix Squad will be taking FREE photos and more fun things are being planned so stay tuned!