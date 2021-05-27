Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopewell, NJ

West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Hopewell Valley - Softball recap

By Andrew Borders
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

West Windsor-Plainsboro South rallied for a 7-5 win over Hopewell Valley in five innigns on Wednesday in West Windsor. Hopewell Valley scored twice in the first inning and once in the third to take a 3-0 lead before WW-P South scored five in its half of the third and led 5-3. The Bulldogs tied it with two in the top half of the fourth before the Pirates answered to retake a two-run lead, holding off Hopewell Valley in the fifth to make it an official game before the rain came.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, NJ
Hopewell, NJ
Sports
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
City
Hightstown, NJ
City
Hopewell, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ww P South#Njsiaa#The Nj High School Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Playing with house money, No. 17 Verona softball never backed down

Verona softball, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, could have easily packed its bags early at Ivy Hill Park and called it a day. Most teams would have as well, falling down by 9 runs early in the NJSIAA Group 2 championship game against a No. 7 Robbinsville that seemingly couldn’t stop the offensive production.
Roselle, NJPosted by
NJ.com

For one season, beloved baseball coach got to see games on the field named after him

When a building or a field is named after someone prominent, it is rare that person is alive to witness it and feel the pride that comes with it. Fortunately for Fred Cole, he was alive when the baseball field at Old Bridge High School was appropriately named Fred Cole Field in a dedication ceremony held on opening day, April 25, 2021 with his wife Ellen and daughter Shanna on hand.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Superb pitching will make hits, runs hard to come by in Group 2 baseball final

Hits, never mind runs, figure to be hard to come by Saturday when Voorhees and Hanover Park tangle in the Group 2 Baseball Championship at Veterans Park in Hamilton, 4 p.m. Hanover Park’s Jon Peterson, a senior and a Monmouth University commit, and Voorhees junior Truman Richter, a Virginia Tech recruit, will match their considerable skills in the game within the game.