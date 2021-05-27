West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Hopewell Valley - Softball recap

West Windsor-Plainsboro South rallied for a 7-5 win over Hopewell Valley in five innigns on Wednesday in West Windsor. Hopewell Valley scored twice in the first inning and once in the third to take a 3-0 lead before WW-P South scored five in its half of the third and led 5-3. The Bulldogs tied it with two in the top half of the fourth before the Pirates answered to retake a two-run lead, holding off Hopewell Valley in the fifth to make it an official game before the rain came.