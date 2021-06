Dublin Lions Club will once again have their annual Irish Stampede the second weekend in June in honor of local diary farmers since June is diary month. The run - a 10-5-2K race, wil be on a certified course with the 10 and 5K races to start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, and the 2K race to follow when those races are complete. Registration will take place Friday night and start again at 6 a.m…