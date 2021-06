It was a memorable weekend for the Highland summer teams when both baseball and softball filled up the win column. The baseball team closed the third week with an emphatic 10-3 victory over Burlington Notre Dame (5-4) on Friday where the Huskies scored in each of the first five innings. Kaige Vonnahme went a perfect 4-for-4 with one run knocked in and Luke Miller recorded four RBI with three hits. Chase Schultz threw a complete game on the hill giving up three runs on 10 hits and striking out five. The Huskies improved to 9-3.