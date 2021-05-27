Ohio reveals first winners of its vaccine lottery, doles out $1 million check and full-ride scholarship

It was a million-dollar idea: Give every Ohio resident who gets a coronavirus vaccine a chance to win a seven-figure check. That audacious scheme to boost the state's inoculation rate became reality Wednesday evening, when the first winners of the "Vax-a-Million" drawings were announced on live TV. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has won national acclaim - and drawn local blowback - since unveiling the plan, which will award $1 million to five vaccinated adults and a full-ride scholarship to Ohio public colleges to five vaccinated teenagers.