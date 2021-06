As the season progresses I’ll be interested in hearing which teams have best restarted within their pipelines. Perhaps those articles will be written. Some teams, like the Rays, have immense amounts of talent, and keep churning. Eventually, some of those players reach MLB, and wreak havoc for years. For most of the teams, though, the restart of the minor leagues is an interesting science experiment. Some teams are sending out their top prospects from the beginning. Some Cubs prospects are being held back due to injury. Some of the Cubs’ best aren’t being sent to play in Myrtle Beach, healthy or not.