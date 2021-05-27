Lightning's Erik Cernak: Collects two assists

It’s always nice to see a celebrity athlete go above and beyond to make a fan’s day and this Tampa Bay Lightning player did just that. We all know the Tampa Bay Lightning got beat during Game One of the Stanley Cup Semi-Finals. But, it’s what happened after the game that made headlines. On Sunday afternoon some out-of-state fans were hanging around Amalie Arena to catch a glimpse of the players leaving. One of the fans spotted his favorite Tampa Bay Lightning player, Mikhail Sergachev. He had whoever was driving stop the can and got out to sign the fan’s jersey. How crazy is that? You do not see this in any other sport. Check out the video below: