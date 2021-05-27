Tigers' Gregory Soto: Records fifth save Wednesday

Cisnero pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the White Sox. He struck out one. The Tigers decided to use Gregory Soto for the eighth inning, then Cisnero in the ninth, and the move worked out. Soto leads the team with five saves and has a solid 3.09 ERA, so it remains to be seen if Cisnero has overtaken him in the closer role or if this was simply a situational decision. The save is the first for Cisnero at the MLB level versus eight career blown saves. Whether he displaces Soto or not, he should remain a high-leverage reliever for Detroit, giving him some degree of fantasy appeal.