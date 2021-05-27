Cancel
Tigers' Gregory Soto: Records fifth save Wednesday

 22 days ago

Soto worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Wednesday's win over the Pirates. He struck out one. The save was only the fifth of the season for Soto, which isn't too surprising given Detroit's 19-30 record. Michael Fulmer, who pitched the eighth inning and earned the win in this one, has also emerged as a solid bullpen option and has recorded four saves to date. Soto should continue to see most of the save chances for the Tigers, but don't expect that volume to be particularly high.

