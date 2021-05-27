Penguins' Jeff Carter: Opens scoring in season-ending loss

If you had to pick a most consistent player for this 2021 Florida Gator Baseball season full of inconsistencies, it would probably be sophomore left fielder Jacob Young. Picking through highlights on the season, Young’s consecutive game hitting streak is at or very near the top of the list. Most expect Saturday’s 19-1 loss to South Alabama by Florida to be Young’s last game in a Gator uniform as he will get drafted at some point in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft. That’s likely a huge reason why the loss weighed very heavy on him after the game.