Penguins' Jeff Carter: Opens scoring in season-ending loss

CBS Sports
 22 days ago

Carter scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 6. He opened the scoring just 87 seconds into the game, driving to the net to take a Kasperi Kapanen feed and beating Ilya Sorokin five-hole. Carter led the team with four goals in the series and finished with five points, 17 shots and four PIM in six games. He was highly productive after being acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline and is under contract for the 2021-22 season.

