Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Doubles, scores in close win
Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Cleveland. Goodrum led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a double, then came around to score the game's lone run two batters later on a sacrifice fly. The versatile 29-year-old is now batting .233 this season with 21 runs scored in 40 games, and his greatest fantasy asset remains his eligibility at multiple positions more so than his actual production.www.cbssports.com