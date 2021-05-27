Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Doubles, scores in close win

Jimenez (2-0) earned the win in relief Monday against the Royals after not allowing a run across two-thirds of an inning, striking out one. Jimenez entered the game in the third inning after Alex Lange left the game with shoulder discomfort. The former recorded the final two outs of the inning with ease, needing just seven pitches to claim his second victory of the campaign. The right-hander now has four straight scoreless outings and seems to be trending in the right direction once again.