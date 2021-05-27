Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Doubles, scores in close win

CBS Sports
 22 days ago

Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Cleveland. Goodrum led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a double, then came around to score the game's lone run two batters later on a sacrifice fly. The versatile 29-year-old is now batting .233 this season with 21 runs scored in 40 games, and his greatest fantasy asset remains his eligibility at multiple positions more so than his actual production.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Goodrum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Carroll, IAcarrollspaper.com

Tigers down Bondurant-Farrar in close game

The Tigers survived a close one on Wednesday but still gained the win. Carroll was able to win 7-6 on the road against Bondurant-Farrar, surviving a barrage of runs by the Bluejays in the bottom of the seventh. Carroll had started the game with four runs in the top of...
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Redskins tame Tigers to win district title

BLOOMSBURG — As the skies started to clear, allowing baseball to get underway Friday afternoon, someone from the Southern Columbia dugout screamed, “We’ve never even heard of your school.”. Well, they have definitely heard of Sayre now, and they will not soon forget. Sayre played a clean game of baseball...
Eldora, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Tigers survive seven errors to win

The way both teams were playing defensively through six innings made South Hardin head coach Dick Shindelar happy to not have to play a seventh. Following the storyline of the game, BCLUW threw the ball around in the sixth inning, allowing the final two runs to cross the plate in the bottom of the sixth and give the Tigers a 17-7 win in Eldora Friday night.
MLBnumberfire.com

Detroit's Niko Goodrum resting on Saturday

Detroit Tigers utility-man Niko Goodrum is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Goodrum will head to the bench with Eric Haase in left field and Jake Rogers starting at catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 95 batted balls this season, Goodrum has produced a 9.5% barrel...
Sportsraccoonvalleyradio.com

Tigers Softball Rips 14 Hits in Road Win

ADM Tigers softball had a key road game on Monday night against a hot Bondurant-Farrar team, but the Tigers were able to pound out 14 base hits and end the Bluejays seven game winning streak in the process winning by the score of 8-4. The Tigers were able to score...
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: 5 Double-A Erie prospects who should be promoted

The Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers, the Erie SeaWolves, are sitting pretty with a 20-10 win-loss record and just a mere 2.5 games behind Baltimore’s Double-A affiliate, the Bowie Baysox; and there is a lot of talent worthy of a promotion to Triple-A Toledo. The Erie SeaWolves are a...
Glen Carbon, ILtheintelligencer.com

Griffins hammer Tigers, win first sectional title

GLEN CARBON – With runners at second and third with nobody out in the top of the first inning, Father McGivney starting pitcher Jackson Rodgers turned to old reliable. “Fastball,” Rodgers said. “Just fastballs.”. Fourteen pitches later, Rodgers was headed back to the dugout after striking out the side and...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Tigers defeat Mariners to win series

Jonathan Schoop, Jake Rogers and Robbie Grossman homered and the host Detroit Tigers downed the Seattle Mariners 8-3 on Thursday. Grossman drove in three runs, while Rogers had two hits and two RBIs. Schoop supplied three hits as the Tigers collected two victories in the three-game series. Willi Castro added a run scored and an RBI.
MLBbettingpros.com

Tigers aim for fifth straight win against the Mariners

The Detroit Tigers have beaten the Seattle Mariners four consecutive times, including last night's 5-3 win in their series opener. Detroit looks for a fifth straight win over Seattle tonight. Betting Impact:. The Tigers are -129 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Detroit's Casey Mize (3-4, 3.34 ERA) has just...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Eric Haase: Productive in win

Haase went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Mariners. Manager A.J. Hinch said before the game that Haase was in line for a larger role, and the 28-year-old responded with another good performance and his eighth home run of the season. With Wilson Ramos (spine) and Grayson Greiner (hamstring) both out, Haase should continue to see time at catcher, along with Jake Rogers. Haase can also play in the outfield, and if he's playing regularly and hitting like this, he's worth a flier in fantasy leagues.
MLBwhtc.com

Tigers, Sox, Caps Wilt on Wednesday, but Cubs Win

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Dillon Thomas had a two-run single and Tom Murphy added a two-run double in a five-run 11th inning rally as the visiting Seattle Mariners outscored the Tigers last night, 9-6. The series at Comerica Park in Detroit concludes this afternoon, with coverage from Dan Dickerson and Jim Price at 12:50 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
Scranton, PAPosted by
Times Leader

H.S. Softball: Tigers win in extra innings

SCRANTON — It became clear at some point during Monday’s PIAA Class 4A opening round game between Tunkhannock and Danville, with both pitchers in complete command of the action, that it was only going to take one run to win. So when Tunkhannock’s Nicole Howell saw an opportunity to put...
MLB927thevan.com

Tigers Win, but Cubs & Sox Suffer Monday Defeats

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Niko Goodrum homered and drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers prevailed over the Royals in Kansas City last night, 10-3. The series at Kauffman Stadium continues this evening, with coverage from Dan Dickerson at 7:50 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC. Kevin Pillar’s two-run double capped...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Earns win in relief

Jimenez (2-0) earned the win in relief Monday against the Royals after not allowing a run across two-thirds of an inning, striking out one. Jimenez entered the game in the third inning after Alex Lange left the game with shoulder discomfort. The former recorded the final two outs of the inning with ease, needing just seven pitches to claim his second victory of the campaign. The right-hander now has four straight scoreless outings and seems to be trending in the right direction once again.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Blasts fifth homer in win

Castro went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Monday's 10-3 win over the Royals. Castro's two-run shot off Brad Keller was his second of June and fifth on the season, leaving him one shy of matching his career-best total from 2020. The 24-year-old maintains hold of an everyday role at second base, but his .643 OPS on the season probably doesn't afford him much job security.
Carroll, IAcarrollspaper.com

Tigers win three at Atlantic tournament

Carroll’s softball team ended the week on a good note. At the Atlantic tournament, the Tigers faced three Hawkeye 10 opponents and beat them all. Saturday started with a little bit of pizzazz as the Tigers were able to best Red Oak 11-1 in the opening game. Red Oak was...