The South Bend Cubs (13-13) scored three runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth to rally and defeat the Lansing Lugnuts (12-15) on Thursday night. Chris Kachmar (6 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) went over the 90-pitch mark for the second straight start and held the Lansing offense to just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, keeping the Cubs within striking distance with a gritty outing. He allowed a two-run double down the third-base line to Ryan Gridley in the fourth inning to open up the scoring in the game. It seemed likely it would be the biggest play in a low scoring game, and a bit of a controversial one as the whole Cubs bullpen was right on top of the play and seemed to be convinced the ball was foul.