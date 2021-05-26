Cancel
Brat Soup #1 – Bethany Hall and Mia Ryder Bring Us an Indie-Centric Urban Fantasy Featuring Twentysomething Angst, Punk Band Devotion and Demonic Influences

By Andy Oliver
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years back I took a look at Bethany Hall’s allegorical comic Cosmo Hotel at Broken Frontier, a confidently presented piece of extended visual metaphor that I described as a comic the reader “experienced rather than read.” Hall’s latest self-published offering is the first issue in a new serialised series. Brat Soup #1 is co-written with Mia Ryder with Clowes-ian style visuals from Hall.

