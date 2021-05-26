Brat Soup #1 – Bethany Hall and Mia Ryder Bring Us an Indie-Centric Urban Fantasy Featuring Twentysomething Angst, Punk Band Devotion and Demonic Influences

Although the face of punk rock is often represented by white males and their rage and nihilistic attitudes, it was actually a black woman at the forefront of shaping punk’s political consciousness—and 1970s aesthetic. Poly Styrene, born Marianne Joan Elliot Said, was a half-British, half-Somali pioneer of punk rock music and the leader of the short-lived but influential band X-Ray Spex. Her music was instrumental in advancing punk’s sound in the Seventies; she was a pioneer in creating infectious melodies that fused horns, electric guitars, and Caribbean rhythms backing her lyrics—unprecedented by her punk peers of that era, and poignantly observant of her life as a Black woman living in Brixton, London. The peak of her musical career lasted from 1976-1978, but her lyrics and ideas surrounding consumerism, feminism, racism, and the environment are still relevant today. Although most might not know her by name, her impact on pop culture is palpable—so much so that a book about her life story was followed up with the release of a documentary called Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché. The film premiered at this year's South by Southwest festival, then received a wider release on March 5. The book, titled Dayglo! The Poly Styrene Story, was published in 2019 by co-authors Celeste Bell (Styrene’s daughter) and Zoë Howe; it chronicles her life through a series of interviews with people who knew her, as well as those who were influenced by her—including punk icon Kathleen Hanna and New Wave pioneer Boy George.