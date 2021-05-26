newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Suspect under arrest for allegedly shooting BB gun at car on Southern California freeway

By Haley Yamada, ABC News
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAU6E_0aChzAiN00

LOS ANGELES — A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening for an alleged incident with a B.B. gun on a Los Angeles freeway. Investigators are now trying to determine if the same suspect is linked to dozens of similar recent shootings on Southern California highways.

Authorities believe that the suspects are using either BB or pellet guns to shatter car windows and terrorize motorists.

"An arrest was made this morning from an incident that occurred in Riverside County yesterday evening," said officer Jake Sanchez, a spokesman for California Highway Patrol. "Further investigation is actively being conducted to confirm if this individual is the suspect associated with the recent BB gun incidents that have been occurring in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties."

The suspect was taken into custody near the 91 freeway and has not yet been charged.

Motorist Ashley Bravo was among those who have been hit during the recent sprees.

"We were driving on the freeway and we heard a big pop," said Bravo. "I've been scared and saying 'Don't get on the freeway,' and then look what happens."

According to Los Angeles ABC station KABC, there were at least three similar shootings reported on Tuesday and at least 100 incidents since late April -- mostly occurring along the 91 freeway.

"All of a sudden, I heard a large explosion -- like a bang -- in the rear, behind me. Then I started hearing glass shattering and falling," a recent victim, Dr. Don Pettinger, told KABC. "So I checked my mirrors and figured I was possibly the next victim being shot at."

No new shootings have been reported Wednesday and no motorists have been injured in the incidents, according to KABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Bb Gun#California Highway Patrol#Freeway#Victim Of Shooting#California Shooting#Kabc#Abc Audio#Suspect#Investigators#Authorities#Motorist Ashley Bravo#Riverside County#Car Windows#Officer Jake Sanchez#Los Angeles Counties#Motorists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
WOKV

1 dead, 6 injured after drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI — One person was killed and six others were injured during a drive-by shooting outside a rented party space in a Miami neighborhood late Friday, authorities said. According to the Miami Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 11:53 p.m. EDT in an area that borders the Miami of Overtown and Wynwood, the Miami Herald reported.
MinoritiesPosted by
WOKV

London teenager charged in shooting of BLM activist

LONDON — (AP) — A teenager from south London appeared in court Saturday on charges that he was involved in the shooting of a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement. Cameron Deriggs, 18, is charged with conspiracy to murder Sasha Johnson, who was shot in the head Sunday...
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

Texas sheriff fires 11 employees, suspends 6 after death of inmate

HOUSTON — Eleven Texas deputies were fired and six were suspended without pay after an investigation into an inmate’s death in February, authorities said. During a news conference on Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that an internal investigation found that detention officers used excessive force, failed to document that force, failed to intervene and made false statements in connection to the death of Jaquaree Lejohn Simmons, 23, of Houston.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WOKV

Group: Spot where car hit 'School of Rock' actor is unsafe

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago intersection where an actor who appeared in the movie “School of Rock” was killed while riding his bicycle was flagged three years ago by a traffic safety group as “notoriously unsafe and hazardous” by a traffic safety group, but it says no improvements were made.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WOKV

Writer Michael Lewis' 19-year-old daughter dies in crash

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The 19-year-old daughter of “Moneyball” writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren died in a Northern California highway crash. Dixie Lewis was a passenger in a car driven by her friend and former Berkeley High School classmate, Ross Schultz, 20, who also died...
Stanislaus County, CAPosted by
WOKV

DA won't seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A California district attorney said in a court filing Friday that she won’t seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife. The Stanislaus County district attorney’s office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Vehicle Collides With Wall In Santa Clarita Parking Lot

Two individuals were sent to the hospital Monday after their vehicle collided with a wall in a Santa Clarita parking lot. Around 12:25 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision in a parking lot of a business on Avenue Crocker near Avenue Hall in the Valencia Industrial Center, said Franklin Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Los Angeles, CACourthouse News Service

Arson Suspect in Custody as Crews Battle LA Wildfire

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of igniting a wildfire that has so far burned over 1,300 acres and spurred mandatory evacuations as fire crews battled the blaze in steep, brush-filled terrain in a canyon community west of the city. The wildfire broke out...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Battle to Stop Pacific Palisades Fire Continuing; Suspect Arrested

An arson suspect was in custody Monday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire that has been burning in Pacific Palisades since Friday night, authorities announced. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police had detained two people in connection with the fire, and one was questioned and released Saturday night. The other person was interviewed on Sunday and was then arrested, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said at Monday morning briefing on the blaze.
Los Angeles, CARecord

'We feel we have the right person': Los Angeles officials arrest suspect in Palisades Fire

Los Angeles officials said Monday that they have apprehended the person believed to have ignited the Palisades Fire in a mountainous area on the western part of the city. The arson suspect was arrested Sunday at 2:30 p.m. near the fire zone after a previous person was detained and released, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said at a Monday morning news conference.