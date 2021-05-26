Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China says US peddling conspiracies as lab-leak theory returns

24newshd.tv
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina on Wednesday accused the US of "spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation" as the theory resurfaced that the coronavirus emerged from a Wuhan laboratory, while urging Washington to open its virology facilities to scrutiny. Led by the US, pressure is mounting for a new probe into the origins of Covid-19...

www.24newshd.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Conspiracies#World Health Organization#The Wall Street Journal#Chinese#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Proving COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory Could Be Political Win for Republicans

The idea that the COVID-19 virus could have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China was initially dismissed by leading public health authorities. However, in recent weeks the theory has gained renewed attention and that could have political advantages for the Republican Party, experts have told Newsweek. A Wall Street...
ScienceThe Post and Courier

Wuhan Lab Leak: It's Not a "Theory"

Was SARS-COV-2 -- the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic -- created (or at least weaponized by being made transmissible to and between humans) in a Chinese research lab? Was it then leaked, accidentally or intentionally, from that lab into the human population? It's impossible to overstate the explosive potential of a provable "yes" answer to those two questions.
POTUSThe Guardian

The Guardian view on the Covid lab-leak theory: act on what we know

When something goes terribly wrong, it is human instinct to look for the human hand – perhaps to reassure ourselves that life is not wholly beyond our control. As the flu pandemic reached the US just over a century ago, some blamed German agents. So it wasn’t surprising when people claimed that coronavirus had leaked from – or was even manufactured in – a laboratory in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. Nor was it surprising when Donald Trump and his allies promoted the story as they sought to pass the buck for the mounting death toll in the US and embellish the then president’s China-hawk credentials.
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Chinese scientist, dubbed as 'Bat Woman', rejects Wuhan lab leak theory

The origin of coronavirus has been a mystery. There are theories that suggest the deadly virus leaked from a laboratory in China's Wuhan where the first case of COVID-19 infection was detected. One of the labs in question is the Wuhan Virology Institute and its head Dr Shi Zhengli has been dubbed as "Bat Woman". However, Dr Shi Zhengli has recently denied that her institution is behind the coronavirus pandemic.
POTUSWashington Post

The lab-leak theory will never vindicate Trump

If you had been wrong 2,521 times, would you claim vindication if, on the 2,522nd occasion, you said something that may — or may not — turn out to be right?. That’s what former president Donald Trump — who, according to The Post’s Fact Checker, made 2,521 false or misleading statements about the coronavirus — has done in regard to the theory that covid-19 originated not in nature but in a Chinese research lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “To me it was obvious from the beginning but I was badly criticized, as usual. Now they are all saying ‘He was right.’ Thank you!” Trump declared recently. Naturally, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R.-S.C.) offered his golf partner a hearty amen, saying, “If Trump was right about the lab leak, it would change the image the public had of President Trump regarding the coronavirus.”
SciencePosted by
The Hill

WHO adviser accuses COVID-19 lab-leak theory critics of 'thuggery'

A World Health Organization advisory board member accused scientists who wrote a letter criticizing the COVID-19 lab-leak theory in February 2020 of “thuggery” and “scientific propaganda.”. Jamie Metzl appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday to discuss the lab-leak theory that was largely ostracized last year as a coronavirus conspiracy...
Washington Stateamericasnewshub.com

Chinese Propaganda Outlet Trots Out Anonymous Scientists To Combat Lab-Leak Theory – Washington Free Beacon

Global Times column bashes lab-leak concerns through unnamed ‘China-WHO’ virologists. A Chinese propaganda outlet is using anonymous sources—described as virologists “close to the China-WHO joint investigative research mission”—to push back against the growing suspicion that the COVID-19 pandemic started as a result of a lab leak. An unsigned piece in...
ScienceSlate

There Is No Good Way to Even Investigate the Lab Leak Theory

The theory that COVID-19 escaped from a lab has never been more popular. There are many questions about the degree to which it is plausible and which alleged evidence is more conspiratorial. Regardless of how likely you think the lab escape theory is, however, there’s something most pundits miss. That is: What should we be asking for—as a matter of policy and politics—even if it is a lab escape?
Sciencecnmnewz.com

China Nominates Wuhan Lab ‘Batwoman’ for ‘Outstanding Science’ Award

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the country’s largest scientific research institute and a regime-controlled entity, nominated two researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) for an award celebrating “outstanding science and technology achievement,” the state-run Global Times newspaper reported Sunday. The WIV has been the subject of intense...
Foreign PolicyAustralian News

'Mistrial of Chinese professor has dented US credibility'

Beijing [China], June 22 (ANI): China has said the mistrial of a Chinese professor in the US over spying accusation has "smashed" the credibility of American intelligence agencies and has exposed "consistent tactics used by them in conducting investigations based on the presumption of guilt". In a media briefing on...
Public Healthsrnnews.com

Indian COVID-19 variant greatest threat to U.S. pandemic response -Fauci

(Reuters) -The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that was first found in India is the greatest threat to the United States’ effort to eradicate COVID-19 in its borders, said U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday press call. “The transmissibility is unquestionably greater” in the Delta...
POTUSThe Guardian

In hunt for Covid’s origin, new studies point away from lab leak theory

The coronavirus pandemic has raised so many questions as it has continued its inexorable spread across the planet, but perhaps the first of them remains the most contentious: where did Sars-CoV-2 come from?. In recent weeks there has been renewed focus on whether it could have escaped from a Chinese...