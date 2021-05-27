Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Australian teenagers lose bid to block coal mine expansion

By ROD McGUIRK
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aujU_0aChxLLw00

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — A group of eight Australian teenage environmentalists lost their court bid Thursday to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion.

But their lawyer claimed victory in the Federal Court's ruling that the government has a duty to prevent future climate harm.

The plaintiffs, aged 13 to 17, argued that Environment Minister Sussan Ley had a duty to protect younger people against climate change. Ley is considering whether to approve an expansion of Vickery mine in New South Wales state, and the teenagers sought an injunction preventing the expansion.

Justice Mordy Bromberg rejected their bid, while noting the expansion of the Whitehaven Coal-owned mine would lead to an additional 33 million metric tons (36 million U.S. tons) of coal being extracted over 25 years and 100 million metric tons (110 million U.S. tons) of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere.

Bromberg ruled that Ley did owe the children a duty of care under the law of negligence, but said he was not satisfied that a reasonable understanding had been established that Ley would breach her duty of care to the children.

Bromberg found there was a real risk that the extension of the mine near the town of Gunnedah would cause a “tiny but measurable increase to global average surface temperatures.”

“Perhaps the most startling of the potential harms demonstrated by the evidence before the court is that 1 million of today’s Australian children are expected to suffer at least one heat stress episode serious enough to require acute care in a hospital,” Bromberg said.

“Many thousands will suffer premature death from heat stress or bushfire smoke. Substantial economic loss and property damage will be experienced. The Great Barrier Reef and most of Australia’s eastern eucalypt forests will no longer exist due to repeated, severe bushfires,” he added.

The children's lawyer, David Barnden, said he considered the judgment a victory.

“The court has found the minister owes a duty of care to younger children, vulnerable people, and that duty says the minister must not act in a way that causes future harm of climate change to younger people,” Barnden told reporters.

“This is an amazing decision ... an amazing recognition that people in power must not harm younger people by their decisions,” Barnden added.

Ley's office said she would consider the judgment before making any public statement.

The case echoes a ruling in Germany last month in which the top court said the government must set clear goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions after 2030, arguing that existing legislation risks placing too much of a burden for curbing climate change on younger generations.

The verdict was a victory for climate activists from Germany and elsewhere who — with the support of environmental groups — had filed four complaints to the Constitutional Court arguing that their rights were at risk by the lack of sufficient targets beyond the next decade.

This month, German officials proposed that the country could bring forward the date for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” to 2045.

In Australia, the teenagers who filed the case were led by 17-year-old Anjali Sharma with the aid of a so-called litigation guardian, Catholic nun Sister Brigid Arthur, 86.

One of the children, 17-year-old Ava Princi, described the judgment as a relief and called on Ley to ensure the mine extension never occurs.

“This is the first time a court of law anywhere in the world has recognized that a government minister has a duty of care to protect young people from the catastrophic harms of climate change,” Princi told reporters.

“My future and the future of all young people depends on Australia stepping away from fossil fuel projects and joining the world in taking decisive action," she said.

“This case was about young people stepping up and demanding more from the adults whose actions are determining our future wellbeing,” she added.

The judge called for lawyers for the children and the minister to make further submissions by June 3 on what orders he should make in light of his reasons for judgment.

As the driest continent after Antarctica, Australia is particularly vulnerable to weather extremes associated with climate change.

Australia’s hottest and driest year in 2019 came to a catastrophic conclusion with wildfires fueled by drought that killed at least 33 people, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed 19 million hectares (47 million acres).

Australia is also one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and liquified natural gas and has been criticized for failing to set more ambition targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

On Wednesday, a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by a net 45% by 2030 compared with 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups. The court ruled that the energy giant had a duty to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans were insufficient.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sussan Ley
Person
Anjali Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#Royal Dutch Shell#Antarctica#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Australian#Ap#The Federal Court#Environment#Whitehaven Coal#The Constitutional Court#German#Catholic#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Australia
Related
Agriculturefloridasunreview.com

Australian State Mine Plan Risks Sacred Sites, Species

SYDNEY — Dozens of sacred Indigenous sites and threatened species could be at risk if coal exploration in a pocket of land northwest of Sydney is approved, a report commissioned by an anti-mining lobby group has found. The New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry, and Environment in Australia investigates...
Energy Industrymaritime-executive.com

Australia Opens Bidding for Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration

The Australian government has launched the 2021 round of oil and gas licensing as part of strategies to promote offshore exploration. The government announced that it has opened bidding for 21 exploration blocks across the Bonaparte, Browse, Carnarvon, Otway, Sorell and Gippsland basins off Western Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and the Ashmore and Cartier Islands. The blocks cover an area of around 80,000 square kilometers of new acreage, with bidding expected to close in March 2022.
Industrymining.com

Canada’s Coal Association responds to Ottawa’s thermal coal mine ban

The Coal Association of Canada says Ottawa’s recent ban on new thermal coal mining projects or plans to expand existing mines on environmental damage grounds will lead to the market gap left being filled with inferior-quality coal from elsewhere. According to the association’s president, Robin Campbell, Canadian thermal coal is...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Czechs living near disputed Polish coal mine lose patience and water

* Poland’s Turow coal mine angers Czechs across border. * Czech residents fear falling water levels and noise. * Poland seeking agreement to get lawsuit withdrawn. UHELNA, Czech Republic, June 17 (Reuters) - A 250-year-old house in a leafy Czech village was a chance for Milan Starec to get his family out of the city. It has also put him in the middle of a cross-border dispute about the environmental costs of coal mining.
Energy IndustryBBC

Turow: Vast Polish coal mine infuriates the neighbours

Access to running water is taken for granted by almost everyone in Europe. But that's not the case for thousands of Czech villagers living near a gigantic open-pit coal mine just across the border in Poland. Several times in recent years, Milan Starec, a 39-year-old father of four from the...
Energy Industrywincountry.com

Australia looks to spur offshore carbon storage

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia asked companies on Wednesday to nominate offshore acreage they want to explore for places to bury carbon dioxide, part of a government drive to promote carbon capture and storage (CCS) to help cut emissions. “The coalition government is keen to accelerate the development of (CCS) projects...
Industrytheenergymix.com

Canada Closes the Door on New Thermal Coal Mines

The federal government will no longer approve new thermal coal mines or mine expansions, after Environment and Climate Minister Jonathan Wilkinson released a policy statement pinpointing coal as a source of greenhouse gas emissions and other “unacceptable environmental impacts”. The statement specifically identifies the proposed Vista coal mine expansion in...
U.S. PoliticsBayStreet.ca

Ottawa Bans Thermal Coal Mines Due To Climate Risks

Advertisment The federal government in Ottawa will no longer approve thermal coal mines because of their contribution to climate change. The announcement regarding thermal coal mining was made by federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson during the Group of Seven (G7) leaders meeting held in the United Kingdom. Canada is the...
Industrymining.com

Canada to reject any future thermal coal mining projects

The Canadian government will no longer approve thermal-coal mining projects because of their contribution to the climate crisis. “New thermal coal mining projects or expansions are not in line with the ambition Canadians want to see on climate, or with Canada’s domestic and international climate commitments,” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement as Group of Seven leaders gather in the U.K. for their first in-person summit since the pandemic.
Industrykelo.com

Canada will not approve new thermal coal mining projects, cites environmental damage

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will not approve new thermal coal mining projects or plans to expand existing mines because of the potential for environmental damage, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Friday. “The government considers that these projects are likely to cause unacceptable environmental effects within federal jurisdiction and are not...
Greene County, PAalleghenyfront.org

Coal Mine Along PA-WV Border Is Closing

A coal mine along the Pennsylvania – West Virginia border is closing. Around 180 miners at the Monongalia County Coal Mine in Greene County received notice of permanent layoff from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The layoffs will begin in August and end in September. The mine was...
Industryspglobal.com

Anglo American restarts operations at Australia's Moranbah North coal mine

Anglo American resumed longwall mining operations at its Moranbah North coking coal mine, in Queensland, Australia, the company said June 3, raising the expectations of an easing of supply tightness in Australian premium coking coals. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The company said...