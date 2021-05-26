Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 build up: The 12-day search for 500 miles of perfection

By Andy Hallbery
motorsport.tech
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Sunday the green flag will drop on 105th Indianapolis 500. ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ has long been one of the world’s most famous sporting events. In the past the Indy 500 build-up lasted almost a month (hence the famous ‘Month of May’) with days and days of fine-tuning. This year’s Superspeedway event has been condensed to run over just 12 days. Four days of practice, two intense days of qualifying, then two short sessions before the big race. That, if anything, has just added to the pressure as teams try to find a balance between flat-out qualifying and the ultimate balance to find a race pace over 500 miles that will take them to a life-changing Victory Lane, the garlands and the celebratory swig of milk.

