Superior, WI

SHS golf closes out season at district

superiorne.com
 22 days ago

The Superior High School golf team competed at the District C-4 boys golf match played over the Indianhead Golf Course at Grand Island last Wednesday. The team and its individual members were attempting to qualify for a berth at the state championship being played over the Kearney Country Club this Tuesday and Wednesday. At stake were one of the three team spots. Individuals from non-top three teams who finished in the top 10 of individual scores also qualified.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Shs#The Kearney Country Club#Doniphan Trumbull#Centura#Superior High School
