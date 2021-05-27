SHS golf closes out season at district
The Superior High School golf team competed at the District C-4 boys golf match played over the Indianhead Golf Course at Grand Island last Wednesday. The team and its individual members were attempting to qualify for a berth at the state championship being played over the Kearney Country Club this Tuesday and Wednesday. At stake were one of the three team spots. Individuals from non-top three teams who finished in the top 10 of individual scores also qualified.