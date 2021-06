American Airlines will use its A321XLR aircraft in routes to transatlantic destinations. The airline expects to pick up the first of these jets in 2023. The Airbus A321XLR has excited a lot of airlines, and American appears to be one of them. The first of these aircraft is currently undergoing assembly. However this one won’t actually fly. Components for the first flight-test model are at earlier stages of manufacturing. The first flight of the jet should come in 2022.