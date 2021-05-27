Review: “In the Heights” Is a Big Buoyant Valentine from Lin Manuel Miranda to the City He Loves

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In the Heights has been a long time coming. Not only does its release signal a joyous return to movie theaters after months indoors, but it offers rare big-screen representation for the Latinx community. “You don’t see 75 Latinos dancing in the middle of [the] street and singing about pride and repping their block [in films],” Anthony Ramos, who plays the impassioned bodega owner Usnavi, told Variety. “This movie created a space for us, not only to be in it, but to be ourselves in a major motion picture and give people a glimpse into a life, especially what it is like to be Latino in New York.”