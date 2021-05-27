Cancel
Review: “In the Heights” Is a Big Buoyant Valentine from Lin Manuel Miranda to the City He Loves

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I saw “In the Heights” was in the spring of 2007 at a little theater on way west 37th St. It took off like a rocket and never stopped, winding up on Broadway as a kind of “Upper Upper West Side Story.” It played 1,184 performances. Then...

MoviesNME

‘In The Heights’: backstage on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new musical

Few films this year showcase the pure joy a big screen experience can bring like new musical In the Heights – an all-singing, all-dancing delight that, at its best, is a perfect marriage of Broadway fun and Hollywood spectacle. As cinemas slowly reopen after lockdown, there’s no better film with which to kick off a summer of movies.
Movieswopular.com

In The Heights: What To Know About The Lin-manuel Miranda Film

Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie musical has enjoyed positive reviews but also sparked a colourism row. ‘We fell short’: Lin-Manuel Miranda is sorry for ‘In the Heights’ Afro-Latinx erasure. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu's 'In the Heights' has an impressive cast, but little Afro-Latinx or LGBTQ+ representation. Now Miranda has apologized.
Moviestheartsdesk.com

In the Heights review - to life, Lin-Manuel Miranda-style

(An Off West End version had multiple iterations, as well.) Already mired in controversy about the alleged "colorism" of its creators and the fact that its opening weekend underperformed at the box office, Jon M Chu's adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-Hamilton vehicle for himself survives such discussion and transcends it, too.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Lin-Manuel Miranda Addresses 'In The Heights' Casting Complaints: 'We Fell Short'

Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke out this week amid a wave of backlash toward “In the Heights,” acknowledging that the movie “fell short” in terms of diverse casting. Based on Miranda’s 2008 Broadway musical, “In the Heights” debuted last week in theaters and on HBO Max to rave reviews. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace as members of a Caribbean diaspora community as they pursue their dream of a better life.
MoviesHarper's Bazaar

Lin-Manuel Miranda Addresses In the Heights Colorism Critiques in New Statement

Lin-Manuel Miranda is speaking out for the first time following a weekend of eye-opening criticism regarding the casting for his latest blockbuster musical, In the Heights. Though the film received positive reviews for the movie's soundtrack, stunning choreography, and performances, particularly Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace, many viewers took to social media over the weekend to call out the lack of darker-skinned, Afro-Latinx actors in leading roles. The overarching critique was that Washington Heights is a neighborhood known for its Black Latinx community, but Miranda and director Jon M. Chu's depiction of the Tony Award–winning musical seemed to portray a "cultural melting pot" version of the borough, ultimately whitewashing the neighborhood's true racial disparity.
MoviesVanity Fair

In the Heights: Lin-Manuel Miranda Says He’s “Truly Sorry” for the Film’s Lack of Meaningful Afro-Latinx Representation

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In the Heights has been a long time coming. Not only does its release signal a joyous return to movie theaters after months indoors, but it offers rare big-screen representation for the Latinx community. “You don’t see 75 Latinos dancing in the middle of [the] street and singing about pride and repping their block [in films],” Anthony Ramos, who plays the impassioned bodega owner Usnavi, told Variety. “This movie created a space for us, not only to be in it, but to be ourselves in a major motion picture and give people a glimpse into a life, especially what it is like to be Latino in New York.”
Moviesbbcgossip.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals He Came Up With Hamilton And In The Heights Finales In The Very Same Way

One can only imagine the stress that Lin-Manuel Miranda was feeling as the final day of the workshop was approaching and he didn’t have an end to the show. And yet, he was able to find the solution, and in the case of both Hamilton and In the Heights, that ending works. It seems that Miranda works well under pressure, which means he’ll probably never learn not to “do his homework on the bus” as when he does, great things come of it.
New York City, NYgayety.co

Lin-Manuel Miranda and ‘In the Heights’ Cast Talk New Queer Characters and NYC

Lin-Manuel Miranda opened up about his newest project, In the Heights. Based on the Broadway production with lyrics and music by the award-winning writer, composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights is the hottest musical film of the summer. The film adaptation will transport you to Washington Heights, NY for a cup of coffee, a lottery ticket, and a spectacular dance number.
