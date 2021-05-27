Review: “In the Heights” Is a Big Buoyant Valentine from Lin Manuel Miranda to the City He Loves

Lin-Manuel Miranda is speaking out for the first time following a weekend of eye-opening criticism regarding the casting for his latest blockbuster musical, In the Heights. Though the film received positive reviews for the movie's soundtrack, stunning choreography, and performances, particularly Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace, many viewers took to social media over the weekend to call out the lack of darker-skinned, Afro-Latinx actors in leading roles. The overarching critique was that Washington Heights is a neighborhood known for its Black Latinx community, but Miranda and director Jon M. Chu's depiction of the Tony Award–winning musical seemed to portray a "cultural melting pot" version of the borough, ultimately whitewashing the neighborhood's true racial disparity.