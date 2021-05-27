CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato Swimming Pool opening Saturday

 2021-05-27

Mankato Swimming Pool’s grand opening will be at noon, Saturday. There will be a short ribbon cutting ceremony by the mayor and council. The...

Romesentinel.com

New pool opened at Adirondack

BOONVILLE — Adirondack Central School District has opened its new high school pool. The pool faciities include new scoreboards, swimsuit dryers, lighting and sound systems, new logos, record board and an auto-covering system. The temperature will be heated to a constant 72 degrees in the pool area while the water temperature will be 82 degrees. There are also new tiles and concrete.
BOONVILLE, NY
theperrynews.com

Registration open for Perry Area Winter Swim

Known more commonly as PAWS, the Perry Area Winter Swim team is currently accepting registrations for the 2021-2022 season. The team is open to boys and girls ages 6-18. Those interested must show they can swim one length of the McCreary Community Building pool using proper technique. Practices begin Nov....
PERRY, IA
superiorne.com

Covid cancels Fun day

If you had planned to attend the previously scheduled Formoso Fun Day, change your plans. The event will not be held this year. Organizers hope the event can be rescheduled for the spring. At the current time, COVID-19 has the Jewell County community reeling. Lavernia Peters, mayor and former Formoso...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albionnewsonline.com

Foundation gives for swimming pool improvement

The James and Elaine Wolf Foundation recently contributed $14,000 for a major improvement at the Albion Family Aquatic Center. Jay Wolf (left), representing the foundation, presented the check to Albion Mayor Jim Jarecki on Oct. 12 to replace the worn out components of the popular “lily pad” walk feature at the swimming pool.
ALBION, NE
Peninsula Daily News

Swimming pool, Starlight Room set to reopen in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — The sofas, the chandeliers, the popcorn with seasonings: All will again accompany the movies when the Starlight Room reopens Oct. 29. The Rose Theatre’s upstairs annex, on the third floor above 235 Taylor St., has been dark since March 2020. So owner Rocky Friedman’s voice lilted with anticipation when he was asked about the Starlight’s new incarnation.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
mykdkd.com

City Opens the Outdoor Pool for Public Viewing on Saturday Oct. 16th

The Artesian Pool (Outdoor Pool) will be open for public viewing on Saturday October 16th from 11 am – 1 pm. We invite all voters to walk through bathhouses and the pool to get a firsthand look at the current condition of the facility. Elected Officials and city staff will be on hand to answer questions and explain the improvement plan. The existing facility is 45 years old and in need of a major renovation. The City is asking for an 1/8% sales tax for 5 years to fund the renovation to the Artesian Pool. What does that mean for shoppers in Clinton? If you were to purchase $100 of merchandise at a local business, the additional cost will be 12.5 cents, or for a $20 purchase, it adds 2.5 cents. The renovations would include milling and repaving the parking lot, a new pool interior that comes with a 25-year warranty and a redesign of the bathhouses. The 1/8% Park Sale Tax will be on the Nov 2nd ballot. Please come by on Oct 16th to see the Artesian Pool, 700 Artesian Ave, Clinton, MO. This is located off of Hudson Street between Allen and Rogers streets.
POLITICS
gpkmedia.com

Swimming Pool Set To Reopen

Among reports addressed by the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Tuesday evening October 12, was an update by municipal swimming pool manager Kyle Blacklock. After noting the recent repair project was now complete, Blacklock said efforts were now underway to reopen the facility. While final details still need to be worked out, he told board members present plans would see the swimming pool reopen with an adjusted winter schedule Monday, October 18.
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM
KEYC

Mankato road construction wraps up, Warren Street opening soon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato road construction was scheduled to wrap up last week, but one project remains unfinished. Warren Street renovations are still in progress. The project started in May. The road’s last major construction was in the early 80s. This year’s improvements included replacing the existing pavement section...
MANKATO, MN
BBC

Derelict swimming pool makes splash as new Montrose cinema

Movie fans will be "blown away" by the transformation of an abandoned swimming pool into a new cinema complex, its bosses say. The eight-year £3.5m project in Montrose has incorporated some original features, including turning the old pool's diving blocks into seating. It was bought from Angus Council for £1...
MOVIES
KEYC

Sonny + Dot boutique opens in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new boutique opened its doors in downtown Mankato Saturday. Sonny + Dot’s grand opening featured live music, giveaways and refreshments. The shop on North Riverfront Drive specializes in clothing, accessories and home décor. It’s owned and operated by a mother, daughter and daughter-in-law trio who...
MANKATO, MN
CBS LA

Largest Tiny Home Village In California To Serve Unhoused Community Opening In Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) – The largest tiny home village in the country and in California, which will serve as interim housing for people experiencing homeless, was set to open Thursday in Highland Park. This latest tiny home community is one of about a half dozen around the city that are accommodating about 1,000 people struggling with homelessness. City leaders said that the tiny home villages are a step in the right direction toward fighting the homeless crisis. In the Highland Park, each of the tiny homes have the option for one or two beds. There’s air-conditioning, heating and quilts made by local...
CALIFORNIA STATE
